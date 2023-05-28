Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda turns freedom fighter who inspired Subhash Chandra Bose

The first teaser of Randeep Hooda's biopic, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, is out and it marks the directorial debut of the actor. The teaser showcases him in various interesting avatars as he dons the role of the freedom fighter in the film. (Also read| Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep plays a cutthroat cop in this gory drama)

Randeep Hooda plays the titular role in Swatantrya Veer Swarakar.

Produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh, the film also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. The teaser was launched on Sunday to mark the 140th birth anniversary of Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Swarkar teaser

The teaser opens with Randeep walking inside jail premises as he says, “The struggle for freedom went on for 90 years, but only a few fought this war. The rest were hungry for power.”

Randeep can be seen walking towards the gallows as he further said in a voice-over, “Gandhiji was not a bad person, but India would have gotten freedom 35 years earlier had he not insisted on his non-violent policies.” Randeep, who plays the titular role in the film, can be seen being tortured in jail and the teaser later tells us that Savarkar is the man who “inspired armed revolution” and Khudiram Bose, among others.

Towards the end, Randeep declares that anything may be very golden and expensive, but not at the cost of someone's freedom. The teaser ends with a question - "Who killed his story?"

Speaking at the teaser launch, Randeep said, “Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday.”

Sandeep Singh added, "People the world over continue to misunderstand him. They wanted, and still want, him to apologise without knowing the reason. When I say that Veer Savarkar was truly a patriot. I mean it and stand by it staunchly. Thus, for those who have misunderstood him need to watch our film for all factual information. History cannot be corrected and the events that have transpired in the past cannot be changed. I feel privileged and grateful to have got an opportunity to make a film on one of our greatest freedom fighters of his time."

The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. The principal shooting for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is almost complete, and the film is slated to release in cinemas this year.

