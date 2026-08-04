...
...
Next Story

Randeep Hooda walks knee-deep in flood water, distributes kitchen items to families in Assam: ‘Everybody is thankful’

Randeep Hooda shared that the team is working to provide kitchen essentials as part of the flood relief distribution programme in Assam.

Updated on: Aug 4, 2026, 16:27:05 IST
By Santanu Das
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The floods in Assam, which began on July 19, have caused severe damage. A crop area of 14,230.15 hectares remained submerged. Due to widespread flooding, almost 55,000 animals have been washed away, while another 35,000 have been affected.

What Randeep shared

Randeep Hooda shared a video of his relief work efforts in Assam.
Randeep Hooda shared a video of his relief work efforts in Assam.

Actor Randeep Hooda is in Assam, taking part in a flood relief distribution programme organised by an NGO in Sivasagar. On Tuesday, he shared a video on his Instagram, providing an update on the work the team is doing on the ground, even as families remain affected by the flood. He was seen distributing kitchen essentials from the boat to a house, walking in knee-deep water. “10 din ke baad bhi paani knees ke upar hai. Yaha kaafi families hai andar. Waha se bhi awaazein aa rahi hai humko. Abhi humara iss trip mein boat ka jo samaan hai woh khatam ho gaya hai (Even after 10 days, the water is above knees. There are many families inside. We are getting calls from inside. The items are over in this trip for now)."

‘Kai log toh yaha pohonch hio nahi paa rahein’

In the caption, he wrote: “Assam is battling devastating floods, leaving countless families in urgent need of support. Every contribution can help provide relief, food, shelter and essential supplies to those affected. Let us come together and help the people of Assam through this crisis.”

About the floods

Sivasagar remained the worst-hit with over 55,000 people affected, followed by 40,000 people in Charaideo and 22,000 in Jorhat.

Altogether 54 relief camps and relief distribution centres were being run by the administration in five districts, taking care of 13,771 people at present.

15,422 hectares of farmland remained submerged in the affected districts. The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the officials added. The Assam government on Monday released the first tranche of around 160 crore interim relief to over 75,000 households that were the worst affected in this year's floods, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

randeep hoodaflood
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Randeep Hooda walks knee-deep in flood water, distributes kitchen items to families in Assam: ‘Everybody is thankful’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe