Randhir Kapoor and Babita share cute moment in Kareena Kapoor’s birthday post for ‘best nana to Taimur and Jehangir'

Kareena Kapoor marked her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday, with a special post on Tuesday. Kareena took a trip down memory lane and dug out a black and white photo of her parents - Randhir and Babita.

Sharing the throwback photo, Kareena described Randhir in the sweetest of words: “Happy birthday to the best man in the world… papa… My father, My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba.” The picture shows Randhir and his estranged wife Babita sharing a cute moment together as she rests her head on his shoulders.

Randhir and Babita are grandparents to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur and Jehangir, and also to Karisma Kapoor's kids Kiaan and Samaira.

The comments section of Kareena's birthday greeting for Randhir was flooded with more wishes. Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora wrote: “Happy birthday uncle,” while Maheep Kapoor, Poonam Damania also showered wishes.

Karisma dedicated a filmy post to Randhir Kapoor on his birthday: “Always stay young at heart my papa. Happy 75th birthday! We love you so much, you are the best,” she wrote.

Kareena and Saif routinely visit Randhir Kapoor on the weekends for get-togethers. They are accompanied by Taimur and Jehangir too. Karisma is also often seen joining the fam-jam with her kids.

Randhir, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show with Karisma last year, revealed that he was doing ‘timepass’ when he was in a relationship with Babita. Then, his parents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor intervened and got them married. “Main timepass kiye jaa raha tha. He was like, ‘Shaadi vaadi karne ka iraada hai ki nahi?’ (I was whiling away time. My father asked if I had any intention of getting married),” he said.

Randhir and Babita, who are separated, live in different houses. In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, he described Babita as a ‘crucial part’ of his life: “She’s a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown up people, and we preferred to stay separately, (but) we are not enemies.”

