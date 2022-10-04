Rani Mukerji arrives for Durga Puja celebrations in red saree, Rituparna Sengupta, Patralekhaa, Tanishaa also spotted

Rani Mukerji again joined in the Durga Puja celebrations with her relatives in Juhu on Tuesday. She arrived at the pandal in a bright red saree; she had her hair tied in a bun, complete with a gajra. Actors Patralekhaa and Rituparna Sengupta also took part in the celebrations along with veteran actor Tanuja, and actors Tanishaa Mukerji and Sharbani Mukerjee. Also read: Rani Mukerji meets Sumona Chakravarti as she arrives at Durga Puja pandal

Rani took part in the puja, bonded with the other guests, including Rituparna. Sharbani was seen giving her the blessings of Goddess Durga by showing her the puja diya (lamp).

Rituparna Sengupta and Rani Mukerji arrive at the Durga Puja pandal on Tuesday.

Rani Mukerji and Rituparna Sengupta at Durga Puja pandal on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Patralekhaa also met Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee at the venue on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

On Monday, Rani had arrived in a golden saree for puja festivities. Jaya Bachchan too had a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with Kajol and Rani at the venue. Kajol convinced Jaya to remove her mask to pose for a group picture, which also had Rani, Ayan Mukerji, his father Deb Mukherjee, Mouni Roy, Tanuja, Tanishaa, Sharbani in the frame. Ranbir Kapoor had also joined them for a short time.

earlier, Rani made an appearance on Sunday, when she arrived at the pandal in a blue and green saree. Sumona Chakravarti of The Kapil Sharma Show had also visited on the same day.

Rani was last seen in 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2. She usually stays away from making public appearances, but is spotted at film parties occasionally. She had earlier made an appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Rani will next be seen in a film titled Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber. The first schedule of the film was shot in Estonia. The film is said a true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment.

