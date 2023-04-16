Rani Mukerji attends Sabyasachi's store launch in Mumbai, poses in saree with designer. See pic

Actor Rani Mukerji recently attended fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's new store opening in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra posted several pictures giving a glimpse inside Sabyasachi's store. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji and Bhumi Pednekar hug each other at Mumbai event)

Rani Mukerji with Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Bibhu Mohapatra.

In the first photo, Rani posed with Sabyasachi and Bibhu. For the occasion, Rani wore a printed saree and blouse. She also carried a bag. While Sabyasachi opted for a white ensemble, Bibhu was seen in a blue and grey outfit.

Bibhu posted pictures of several guests at the event including Shobhaa De, and Bobby Beard among many others. He also posted pictures giving a peek inside the decor of the store. Bibhu posed with several guests for pictures.

He captioned the post, "The beautiful world of Sabya. Massive congratulations my friend @sabyasachiofficial on the opening of your spectacular Mumbai flagship. You are a beautiful dreamer and thank you for weaving us all into that. And, what a wonderful reunion of friends to cheer you on with!!" He also added the hashtags--Sabyasachi, Mumbai, Colaba and India.

Fans saw Rani recently in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, in which she essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. It hit the theatres on March 17.

Talking about the film, Rani said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I have given it my all to bring Sagarika's daunting struggle of getting her kids back on celluloid. I have seen how my mom, a Bengali mother, is fiercely protective of her children and I saw the same traits in Sagarika when I learnt about her life story.”

Rani also added, "So, two Bengali moms have actually inspired me to play this role and I'm so proud that it is resonating with people, especially mothers, across India. If I have made Bengalis living across the world proud by my portrayal of a courageous mother in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as well as through my career choices so far, that's enough reward for me to keep acting and keep pushing the boundaries as an artiste."

