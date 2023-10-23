Rani Mukerji was the star of Pujo pandal as she twinned with Kajol, hung out with Jaya Bachchan, danced with Jackie

Many Bollywood celebrities have been celebrating Durga Puja in Mumbai and their pictures and videos have emerged online. In a few of them Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Jackie Shroff were seen posing together and also sharing conversations. (Also Read | Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch)

Kajol and Rani hug each other

Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan and Kajol at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were seen hugging and posing for the paparazzi stationed at the puja pandal. They also spoke to each other and laughed in the video. For the occasion, both twinned in cream sarees. While Rani paired her saree with a blue blouse, Kajol was seen wearing a matching blouse. Both of them tied their hair in a bun.

Rani poses for Jaya for pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video, Rani was seen sitting next to Jaya Bachchan who also wore a cream saree. Rani called someone and took her phone. She then clicked pictures while Jaya was engrossed in her phone.

In another clip, Rani, her sister-in-law Sharbani Mukherjee and Jaya posed together for photos. As they stood in front of the idols, Rani held Jaya as they smiled for the camera. After getting clicked, Jaya asked the paparazzi if they were done and then walked ahead with Sharbani.

Rani and Jackie dance in puja pandal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rani and Jackie Shroff posed for pictures in another video. In the clip, Rani stood in front of the idols and danced in small steps. Jackie also stood near her, talked and grooved a little. Later, Rani kept her arm around Jackie as they posed for pictures. For the pandal visit, Jackie wore a white kurta under a yellow coat and white pyjamas.

Rani did Dhunuchi dance earlier

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rani at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti performed the traditional Dhunuchi dance in front of the idol of Goddess Durga. Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji was also seen performing the traditional prayer dance. Kajol had marked her presence along with her son. Jaya and Kajol posed together for pictures. Durga Puja festivities, which started on October 20, will conclude on October 24 this year.

Kajol, Rani and Jaya's recent films

Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the courtroom drama series The Trial which streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the Karan Johar directorial. Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON