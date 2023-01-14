Rani Mukerji glows in pink, Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi seen in black at a birthday bash. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the birthday of Kajal Anand, popular as Putlu among her circle of industry friends, on Friday. Among them were Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Shweta Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gauri Khan and her children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Also read: Suhana Khan stuns in black dress as she attends birthday bash with Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan

Rani Mukerji was spotted in a bright pink sweater and distressed denims with quirky blue and pink heels. She wore brown shades and joined Karan Johar to pose for the paparazzi. Rani had made it big by playing the lead role in his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and went on to star in his other films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Rani will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway that is lined up for release on March 3.

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Navya Naveli Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Ananya and her bunch of friends were also at the party. She was in a strapless dark green dress and was joined by Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan. Except Ananya, all the three were in black dresses. Navya's mom Shweta Nanda and rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi were also spotted. Shweta made an exit with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who is launching her son Agastya Nanda in her upcoming directorial, The Archies. The film also stars Suhana and will release on Netflix this year. It was announced Shanaya would make her debut with Karan Johar's production, Bedhadak, but there is still no new update on the film.

Gauri Khan was seen in a short beige dress and matching heels. While Suhana was in black, Aryan was seen in a white tee. He will soon be making his directorial debut with a web show, also written by him.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi was also spotted by the paparazzi as they made an exit together. Singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Shamita Shetty, actor Kunal Kapoor were also seen.

