Rani Mukerji on overwhelming response to Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer: 'The last this had happened was during Black'

Rani Mukerji is getting praise and emotional reactions for her portrayal of a heartbroken but strong mother in the trailer of her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film revolves around her fight to get back her kids who are sent into foster care in Norway. Rani feels overwhelmed by the reactions and said that she last received so much love for her 2005 film Black, in which she played a blind and deaf person. Also read: Alia Bhatt weeps, Arjun Kapoor is ‘shaken’ after watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer; Karan calls it Rani's best

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber and is based on the true story of a couple who were separated from their two kids in 2011. Rani says its very rare to see people “get teary-eyed and cry” after watching just a trailer.

Overwhelmed by the reactions to the same, Rani said, “The reactions to the trailer have been too special and overwhelming, to say the least... I’m very humbled seeing the love pouring in from the world over, from my fans, people who have watched the trailer on social media, my own industry colleagues, friends, and family. In my entire career, this is probably the first time I am witnessing so much love and emotion of this kind for my work!! The last I remember this had happened was during Black! Very rarely do we get to see such unanimous reactions for a trailer. To see people get teary-eyed and cry after seeing the trailer of a film is again never heard of before."

She further added, “Somewhere they are connecting to the helplessness of a mother and are getting angered by the injustice. I am witnessing these kinds of reactions for the very first time. It baffles them that it’s a true story! I am really happy and hopeful that if the trailer can move them to this degree, they will definitely be moved to see Debika's cathartic journey in the film. So keeping my fingers crossed for the 17th of March as the film hits the theatre. It needs all the love from everyone everywhere, so hoping and praying it finds its audience in large numbers.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release in theatres on March 17. It also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. All from Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar have hailed the film trailer.

