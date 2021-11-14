Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rani Mukerji says she couldn’t get ‘pita wali feeling’ for Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara, got scolded by Yash Chopra
bollywood

Rani Mukerji says she couldn’t get ‘pita wali feeling’ for Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara, got scolded by Yash Chopra

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan could not stop laughing while shooting for Veer-Zaara, she said on The Kapil Sharma Show. She added that they were both scolded by director Yash Chopra.
Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 06:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, Rani Mukerji said that she and Shah Rukh Khan could not stop laughing while shooting for Veer-Zaara. She appeared in the second half of the film, where Shah Rukh was shown to be an old man languishing in jail on false charges, and she played his lawyer.

Rani said that she had always done romantic scenes with Shah Rukh and there he was in front of her, in the get-up of an old man, with white hair and a thick white beard. She revealed that they kept laughing until director Yash Chopra gave them a scolding.

“Ab main Shah Rukh ke saath scene karoon toh mujhe unki aankhon mein dekh ke romance karna hai. Ab woh nahi kar sakte kyunki mujhe pita wali feeling laani hai, unko beti wali feeling laani hai, aur woh ho hi nahi rahi hai humse (If I do a scene with Shah Rukh, I want to look into his eyes and romance him. That’s not possible because we have to evoke a father-daughter feeling and we both could not do that),” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Rani Mukerji says she was scared to look into Aamir Khan’s eyes during Ghulam’s romantic scenes: ‘Pyaar na ho jaaye’

“Hum dono se nahi ho rahi hai. Aur hum hase jaa rahe hai. Finally, Yash uncle ne itna daanta hume, hum dono itne ghabra gaye ki humne bola, ‘Nahi nahi, abhi hume theek se karni padegi.’ But woh time pe itna mushkil hua tha (We both could not do it. We kept laughing. Finally, Yash uncle scolded us so much that we got nervous and vowed to do it properly. But at that time, it was very difficult),” she added.

Veer-Zaara, which also starred Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta, won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the National Film Awards in 2004.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rani mukerji shah rukh khan yash chopra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mira Rajput makes insects crawl on her face in new video but Zain is not amused

5

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman welcomes Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari

Alanna Panday, sad about returning to LA after engagement, shared this post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kick off anniversary celebrations in Dehradun
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP