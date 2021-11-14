Rani Mukerji says she was scared to look into Aamir Khan’s eyes during Ghulam’s romantic scenes: ‘Pyaar na ho jaaye’

Rani Mukerji said that she was ‘nervous’ about shooting romantic scenes with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan because she developed a crush on them after watching Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She made the revelation during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Rani if she was ever nervous about giving a shot with a senior actor. She said that she was a little intimidated to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan but added that he makes everyone comfortable on the set. She also revealed that she was ‘nervous’ about filming romantic scenes with Aamir and Shah Rukh during Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

“Tab main khud 16-17 saal ki thi aur Aamir ko aur Shah Rukh ko bade parde par dekha tha maine bhi. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak dekhte hi Aamir ke liye dil aisa dhadka tha aur Shah Rukh ko Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge mein dekh ke...woh bolte hai na ki young crush (I was 16-17 at the time and I had watched Aamir and Shah Rukh on the big screen. Aamir made my heart beat faster after I watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and I developed a crush on Shah Rukh after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge),” she said.

Rani revealed that she kept staring at Aamir’s shoelaces while shooting for a romantic scene in Ghulam. “Mujhe darr lag raha tha ki main aankhon mein dekh loon toh pyaar na ho jaaye (I was scared that I might fall in love),” she said. She also revealed how he explained to her that she would have to look into his eyes for the scene and should not get nervous. He also told her that she would have to get comfortable with him before the cameras turned on.

“Phir main itni seekh gayi unke saath ki abhi ek ped khada kar do mere saamne, main unse bhi romance kar lungi (Now I have learnt so well that I can romance even a tree if need be),” she quipped.