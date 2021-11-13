Rani Mukerji reveals how her equation with Saif Ali Khan changed because of Taimur and Adira

Actor Rani Mukerji, who will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, opened up about her equation with her co-star and said it has always been ‘different.’ She also talked about how they bonded more ‘this time around’ owing to Rani’s motherhood.

"Saif is one of my most favourite co-stars and him partnering with me in this film has been truly very special. Saif and my equation was always different through the years we have worked together. This time around it was of course different since Saif had Taimur and I had Adira, even though Saif was a dad all through the years I have known him but I think me becoming a mother this time made us relate to each other even more because we had more conversations as parents and we spoke about our children very often during the shoot of the film," Rani said, in a press statement. Interestingly, Rani and Saif also play parents to a son in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra, became a mother when their daughter Adira was born in 2015. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are now parents to two kids – Taimur, born in 2016, and Jeh, who was born in February this year. Taimur and Adira share an age gap of a little over a year. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif’s kids with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are co-stars of films such as Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Ta Ra Rum Pum. She described working with Saif as a ‘wonderful’ experience, adding he helps her improve her performance: "Of course, Saif is amazing in comedies that goes without saying. He is a complete natural in front of the camera, especially when it comes to his comic timing which he does with a poker face. Having somebody as good and as seasoned as him improves my performance as well, so working with Saif always is wonderful because we do have a history of so many years of working together, this time around it was different because I think we both came in with a different kind of energy for this film."

Saif Ali Khan has stepped into the shoes of Abhishek Bachchan for the Bunty Aur Babli sequel. Rani assured that Saif Ali Khan’s character will be loved by viewers: "I am so happy that he has embraced Rakesh’s character with such aplomb and with so much integrity and sincerity and I am sure that the audiences will love him as much as we have loved working with him on this film as Bunty."

The cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 also includes newcomer Sharvari and Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been cast as a young con couple. Bunty Aur Babli 2, which marks the directorial debut of Varun V Sharma, releases on November 19.