Rani Mukerji says she would love to romance Shah Rukh Khan till 80: 'I have always said...'

Actor Rani Mukerji recently answered about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan, a news many of their fans are still waiting for. Shah Rukh and Rani make one of the most popular onscreen jodis in Bollywood and delivered hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte and Paheli among many more films together. Answering the burning question for once and all, Rani asserted her love for Shah Rukh as a co-star and said she would love to romance him in films till they are old. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan fans cheer loudly as he gets a kiss from Rani Mukerji Rani Mukerji on romancing Shah Rukh Khan in films.

Rani Mukerji was recently seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which received overwhelming responses from fans and celebs. Joining them, it was Shah Rukh who praised Rani for her performance and called her a ‘queen.’ He tweeted, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity.”

Referring to the same tweet, in an interview with India Today, Rani was asked about reuniting with Shah Rukh for a movie. In reply, she said, "Please have your writers write a wonderful, mature love story with SRK. I have always said that I love romancing SRK and I would continue wanting to romance him till we both are old, till I am 80 and he is 95 years old. I will continue.”

Last year, Rani and Shah Rukh attended the Kolkata International Film Festival together and left fans nostalgic. At the festival, Shah Rukh and Rani were also twinning in black outfits. While he wore a black tux, she came in a black sari with a cream border. The event was also attended by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Director Mahesh Bhatt was also present.

Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji have starred together in several movies. Some of their best works together are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Paheli (2005), Veer Zaara (2004), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) among others.

Shah Rukh's last outing was Pathaan which released on January 25. He will be next seen in Jawan, followed by Dunki. Rani is currently flying high on the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and she is hosting a success party for the film in Mumbai. It shall be interesting to see if Shah Rukh will be among the attendees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON