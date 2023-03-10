Rani Mukerji cries after meeting woman whose story inspired Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Actor Rani Mukerji broke down in tears during a promotional event for her upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, when she met Sagarika Chakaraborty, the mother on whose life the film is inspired from. In the film, Rani plays Debika Chatterjee, a grieving mother who fights a nation to get back the custody of her children. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. (Also read: Sagarika Bhattacharya, whose story inspired Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, broke down after watching trailer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a promotional event of the film hosted by director Karan Johar, Rani was overwhelmed with emotion when Karan announced that Sagarika Chakraborty is also present amongst them. The event saw Karan and Rani alongside producer Nikhil Advani. In a clip that has been shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Rani was seen covering her face with her palms as Sagarika made her way to the stage. Rani, who opted for a white sari for the occasion, turned around and wiped her tears as Karan Johar tried to console her. Sagarika then went forward and gave Rani a tight hug, making the actor break into a smile. The song 'Subho Subho' could be heard playing in the background.

Rani with Sagarika at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Sagarika had reacted to the trailer of the film and said that she broke down after watching Rani go through the same journey. She said: "It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another. I want to thank Rani Mukerji for channeling the grief and struggles that I went through to win back my children. She is a mother herself and I thank her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that I broke down while seeing her in the trailer,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber. It is based on the true story of Sagarika and her husband who were separated from their two kids in 2011. Besides Rani Mukerji, it also has Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is set for release on March 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON