Ranveer Singh shares veiled Insta post for New Year, fans react: 'In shock after he saw Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh wished his fans with a rather vague Instagram post for the new year. Putting up a scene from Tom Hanks's iconic film Forrest Gump, he seemed to channel the grumpy Lieutenant Dan at a celebratory party in his post. The actor's latest film, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, hasn't lived up to expectations and has not done well at the box office and fans put up messages of support to cheer him up. Others even criticised him for the failure of the film. (Also read: Cirkus box office collection: Ranveer Singh film continues to falter; Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 grows even in 7th week)

On Sunday, the actor shared a scene from the Hollywood film where Tom wishes Lieutenant Dan, played by Gary Sinise, a very enthusiastic Happy New Year while wearing a party hat. Dan, meanwhile, is sitting morosely by the bar, covered in confetti while everyone around him is cheering. Ranveer captioned his post, "I feel you, Lieutenant Dan (party popper and confetti ball emojis) #HappyNewYear."

As expected, the post got mixed comments. His Cirkus co-star Anil Charanjeett shared a broken heart and bandaged heart emojis, with a hug and flexed bicep emojis. He also added the world and the year 2023. Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a red heart and evil eye emojis.

One Instagram user commented that Lt Dan was "ranveer singh after cirkus flopped." Another added, "After laal Singh chadda right," also referring to the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was remade from Forrest Gump. Yet another shared, "Ranveer is in shock since after he saw cirkus himself."

Others were more supportive. One fan assured Ranveer, "There’s a bit of Lt. Dan in every one of us. :)." Another one told him, "Love you lots Ranveer, this too shall pass. The best is yet to come. Cheer up boy." While another wrote, "Happy new year!!! We need your energy now & always. Don’t be Lt Dan. Cuz u da G."

Besides Cirkus, Ranveer's other 2022 release Jayeshbhai Jordaar also didn't perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where he reunites with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The love story also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyn Selvan 2 when it releases on April 28, 2023.

