Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt on a 40-day shoot in Delhi-NCR
bollywood

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt on a 40-day shoot in Delhi-NCR

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are loving the wintery weather in Delhi while shooting in the city
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

The temperature in Delhi has started to dip, but the star power is definitely on a rise. The capital city is currently home to stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are framing for their next Bollywood adventure, a love story directed by Karan Johar.

According to sources, the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is completely set in Delhi, and that’s the reason the stars are stationed in the city for almost 40 days, and try to shoot the majority of the portions. Now, as the actors go around the city to shoot sequences, it is also being saod that they are enjoying ‘dilli ki sardi’.

“The team is in full work mode. They shot some sequences in Unchagaon. Earlier this week, they also shot a roof sequence in the evening at a place in Amar Colony,” shares the insider.

Next on the list is Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Red Fort, Gurugram and Greater Noida.

“There is a house in CP where the team will be shooting, and then will move to Bengali Market, Gurugram, and then there is a house in a residential society in Greater Noida, where they have planned some sequences. Puri film is set in Delhi, and that’s why they will be staying in the city for the next 30-40 days to complete as much as they can,” adds the insider.

RELATED STORIES

According to another well-placed source, the actors are shooting most of the sequences indoors, with one of the reasons being to avoid commotion along with the story demand.

“The team will be shooting in Gurugram for at least three days. The team is shooting most of the scenes indoors, some are inside the houses which they have booked, and then some are in two or three cafes that they finalised,” said the source, adding, “They have finalised different houses in different places of NCR, and every house requires almost 4 to 5 days for shoot. For the cafe, each place requires 2 to 4 days. They are here till December 5-6”.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, who are expected to join the stars for the Delhi schedule soon.

“The actors are really enjoying shooting in Delhi at the moment, because the weather is just perfect. There is a nip in the air, and that’s why they are loving and making the most of the shoot in the capital,” ends the insider.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Randeep Hooda: Watching ceremony at Wagah border more like watching Indo-Pak match

5

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman welcomes Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari

Gangubai Kathiawadi release delayed, RRR director thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Rohit Shetty reacts to criticism of Muslim villains in Sooryavanshi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP