Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twin at Mumbai airport, fan says they look like ‘heart robbers’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen walking out of the Mumbai airport, hand-in-hand, on Sunday, as they returned from Bengaluru. They both wore colour-coordinated black outfits, with face masks for protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video of Ranveer and Deepika exiting the Mumbai airport was shared online by a paparazzo account. Fans gushed over the clip. “The way Ranveer is holding her hand their legit goals,” one commented, while another said, “Looking like robbers... Heart robbers.” A third wrote, “Aww how cute deepveer.”

Earlier this month, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone was hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19. Her mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone were also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Deepika took to Instagram earlier this month to stress the importance of emotional well-being during the pandemic. She shared a list of mental health helpline numbers and assured fans that they are ‘not alone’. She wrote, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together.And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation.”

Last year, Ranveer and Deepika spent the lockdown together in Mumbai and would frequently share glimpses of their everyday activities with fans, from cooking to working out together. She told Hindustan Times in an interview that she was lucky that they ‘didn’t get locked down without each other’.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in 83, directed by Kabir Khan, which tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s first-ever World Cup victory in 1983. While he will be seen as former cricketer Kapil Dev, she will play the role of his wife Romi Dev. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4 but has been pushed due to the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.