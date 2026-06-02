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Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 dispute takes legal turn as producer challenges FWICE order

TP Aggarwal has approached the Bombay Civil Court, filing a petition against FWICE's directive around the Don 3 row involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar.

Jun 02, 2026 10:33 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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The Don 3 row has taken a new turn, with the matter now reaching the courts. Days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his exit from Farhan Akhtar’s project, veteran producer TP Aggarwal has moved court challenging the federation’s directive.

Ranveer Singh gets support

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

TP Aggarwal, who previously served as president of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), has approached the Bombay Civil Court in Dindoshi, filing a petition against the directive.

In his plea against FWICE and IMPPA, he has argued that no person, organisation, or trade body has the legal authority to impose a ban or direct others to refuse to work with someone, according to a report by the Times of India. Both organisations have been issued notices by the court.

Aggarwal has served as IMPPA’s president for 17 years and also as the chief of the Film Federation of India (FFI) on four occasions. He also pointed out that attempts to discourage people from working with someone should not be taken lightly.

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to 45 crore.

Amid the growing chatter around the stir, Ranveer Singh seems to be taking a step away from the noise. He was recently in Budapest ahead of a major football weekend.

 
farhan akhtar fwice ranveer singh
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