Ranveer Singh answers critics in ad, says 'kuch logo ko mujhse problem hai'; fans love his counter to 'wagging tongues'

Ranveer Singh has featured in a new soft drink ad in which he can be seen answering his critics in his own style. The ad shows Ranveer in an animal print blue tracksuit, acting funny while walking down the street. He listens to several rude comments made by the onlookers, but gives his response at the end. Also read: Internet cringes as Ranveer Singh raps in front of Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj: 'He continues to embarrass every Indian'

The ad opens with Ranveer saying as he walks down a street, “Kuch logo ko na mujhse badi problem hai (some people have a problem with me)." He then gets to hear comments like “ye dekho ekdum jokar lagta hai (he looks like a joker)”, “khud ke paero pe thode hi na khada hua hai (he did not stand on his own feet)” and “aaj kal ke bachche attention ke liye faltu ka natak karte hain (today's generation do stupid things to catch attention.” As a father tells his son “entertainment koi real job thode hi hai, iske jaise mat ban (entertainment is not a real job, don't be like him)”, Ranveer stops the young boy and tells him, “Sabka sunne ka, khud ka karne ka, tu tera kar (listen to all, do what you feel like)."

The actor shared the ad on social media with the caption, “Duniya kheechengi neeche (the world will pull you down), but you gotta rise up, baby!” His fans came out in support of him in the comments section. A fan commented on the video, “Ok that's nicely done. Hits all the right note.” Another wrote, "This was so well done. Rise up." One more noticed, “The background score - haari baazi ko jitna.” One more person wrote, "The person who sees the same as himself everywhere, whether it is happiness or sorrow, he is considered the best." A comment also read, “Amazing counter to all wagging tongues..”

Ranveer is currently not having a successful phase in his career. He saw two theatrical releases last year, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, both of which turned out to be disasters at the box office. He will now be seen in Karaj Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.