Ranveer Singh blames Mouni Roy for heatwave in India, says ‘kujh to raham karo’. Watch

Ranveer Singh recently visited the sets of DID Li'l Masters for the promotion of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. True to his personality, the actor had a lot of fun with judges Mouni Roy and Sonali Bendre in his own style. While he teased Mouni about her ‘hot look’, he joined Sonali to recite some shayari. Also read: Ranveer Singh dances with Alia Bhatt to Dholida in unseen BTS video from Gangubai Kathiawadi sets. Watch

Ranveer took to Instagram to share a video of how he almost flirted with Mouni, who was in a black and silver gown. Wearing a colourful shirt and black pants, Ranveer said to Mouni, “Mouni ji, desh me heatwave chal raha hai, kujh to raham karo (The entire country is reeling under a heatwave, have some mercy). Waise if things get too hot in here, I have got this (shows a fire extinguisher).”

In another video, he stood alongside Sonali on stage as they tried their hands at some shayri from her movie Sarfa. Ranveer also shared a picture of him holding hands with judge Remo D'Souza and captioned it, “Throwback to when @remodsouza and I used to take long walks on Juhu beach.”

Ranveer Singh with Remo D'Souza and Sonali Bendre on DID Li'l Masters.

Ranveer also joined the young participants on stage to dance with them. Each one of them was dressed in memorable costumes worn by Ranveer in his several films such as Bajirao Mastani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and others.

Ranveer Singh with the kids.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around Ranveer's Jayeshbhai, son of a village head who is under pressure from his family to produce a male heir. Things when his family gets to know the gender of his unborn child and decide to terminate the pregnancy, forcing the mild-mannered Jayeshbhai to finally step up.

Ranveer says this film about a man on the run from his overbearing father to save his unborn girl child, is similar to Charlie Chaplin's films where a pertinent social issue is highlighted in an entertaining way.

The film stars Shalini Pandey as Jayeshbhai's wife, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as his parents. The film is set to hit theatres on May 13.

(With PTI inputs)

