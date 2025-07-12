Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol to come together for a mega project; to undergo 'intense physical transformation'

Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with Bollywood’s Animal Bobby Deol for a mega project. And we have heard that the actors will be undergoing an intense physical transformation for the project. Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol were prepping for the project for the past few months.(Instagram)

Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol to star together

According to sources, Ranveer and Bobby will be showcasing a new look in the mega project. The project will mark their first collaboration with each other. The actors were in prep mode for the project for quite some time.

"Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol are all set to come together for a mega project. Both actors will be undergoing intense physical transformations for this venture. They have been preparing for it over a long period,” an independent industry source tells us.

The insider added, “After Ranbir Kapoor, now Bobby Deol is coming with Ranveer Singh. With such exceptionally talented stars joining forces, this is going to be a massive project.”

Other details about the project, including the storyline and additional cast members, remain tightly under wraps for now.

About Bobby and Ranveer’s projects

Meanwhile, Ranveer will soon be seen in Dhurandhar. The first look of the project was unveiled on Ranveer's 40th birthday earlier this month. The film will also star 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun. The film is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. It is believed that the film is based on the life of Indian super spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is known for surgical strike.

On the other hand, Bobby was most recently seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 - Part 2, and made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. Next, he will be seen in Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Slated to hit the screens on July 24, 2025, the period drama features Bobby in the role of Emperor Aurangzeb.