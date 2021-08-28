Ranveer Singh can't get enough of 'hottie' Deepika Padukone's pose in new pic. See here

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a picture of herself and received a compliment from her husband Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, Deepika on Friday evening posted a monochrome picture with a blur effect.

In the photo, Deepika Padukone sat on what appeared to be a couch. She wore a white T-shirt, a denim jacket over it and paired it with jeans. Deepika kept her hair loose as she rested her fingers on her head, looking away from the camera.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Pause…and then Pose!" followed by a face with sunglasses emoji. Reacting to her picture, Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments section, "Hottie."

Recently, Ranveer did a dance performance for Deepika at his mother Anju Bhavani's birthday party. Several videos from the bash surfaced online. In one of the clips, Ranveer performed to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi for Deepika while she sat on a sofa. He also grooved to Khalibali from his film Padmaavat and Dil Chori from Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone shared a clip taking on the viral Jeffrey, Jeffrey Bezos Challenge. It comprised of several videos and pictures of herself from her childhood and also as an adult.

The viral Jeffrey, Jeffrey Bezos audio is from comedian-musician Bo Burnham's song titled Bezos I, about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Sharing the reel, Deepika wrote, "Earworm," and added a music note emoji.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline. These include 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan. She also has the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, and will also feature actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Currently, Ranveer is busy shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will also feature Alia Bhatt.