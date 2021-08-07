Ranveer Singh can't handle Arjun Kapoor's hotness any more, tells him to 'stop'. See pics

Actor Arjun Kapoor's half-sister Janhvi Kapoor and buddy Ranveer Singh, among many others, were impressed by his new photoshoot. Arjun shared the pictures on Instagram on Friday.

The photos showed Arjun Kapoor posing in a stylish three-piece suit, leaving his fans and followers impressed. "Walking into the weekend," he captioned the first post, and wrote on the second, "Today is a good day to slay."

In the comments section of Arjun's first post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Looking too good!!!!!" Ranveer commented, "Buss yaar aur nahi (Stop it, no more)," and dropped fire emojis.

Ranveer and Arjun worked together in the film Gunday, and featured in the infamous AIB Roast of 2015. They share a strong bond and often comment on each other's social media posts.

Arjun and Janhvi, however, connected after the death of her mother, Sridevi. Arjun and his sister, Anshula, decided in that moment that they should stand by their father, Boney Kapoor.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine recently, Arjun and Janhvi opened up about the way their relationship has evolved. "There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," he said. Janhvi added, "I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood." Arjun teased, "Glad you caught onto that."

Arjun said that he has been able to 'love' his father more because of Janhvi and her sister Khushi. "If I didn’t share this equation with Janhvi and Khushi, I would have resented many things and never felt the need to reconnect with him at this level," he said.