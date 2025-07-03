'Proud of you queen': Ranveer Singh cheers for Deepika Padukone as she receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to serve relationship goals—and today was no exception. As Deepika Padukone made history by receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a proud and emotional tribute to his wife. Ranveer Singh congratulates Deepika Padukone for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

In his Instagram Stories, Ranveer shared the news of Deepika receiving The Hollywood Walk of Fame star with stunning picture of Deepika and added an emoticon which read, ‘damn proud of you!’ He tagged Deepika's Instagram account and also put Beyonce's Run The World (Girls) to go with the post.

A screenshot of Ranveer Singh's Instagram stories.

Deepika among 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

Deepika has been selected for the honour in the Motion Pictures category. The announcement places her alongside a star-studded lineup that includes Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci—highlighting her growing international presence and recognition.

The names were unveiled live by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, with past Walk of Fame inductees Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade taking turns to announce the new class on Wednesday.

Honorees are carefully selected from hundreds of nominations submitted each year, with final decisions made by a committee representing all branches of the entertainment industry. Inductees are chosen across five key categories: motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording, and sports entertainment.

Who are the other honorees

The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2026 include stars across the entertainment world, including film, television, sports, and more. Among the honorees are acclaimed actors Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rami Malek, and Noah Wyle.

NBA legend and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who are set to receive a double ceremony in recognition of their contributions to broadcast journalism, are also on the list.

Amid this global roster, Deepika Padukone’s name stood out during the live-streamed announcement. She has made history as the first Indian actress to be selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Deepika made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and her inclusion marks a significant milestone for Indian representation in global cinema.