Ranveer Singh collapsed on set of Lootera, shoot got cancelled: Director Vikramaditya Motwane

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Oct 27, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Lootera shoot proved to be quite a stressful one for the entire production as well as lead actor Ranveer Singh, who worked himself up for an important scene.

Ranveer Singh impressed many with his assured turn in Lootera, which released in 2013. Although the film did not perform as per expectations at the box office, fans loved his chemistry with co-star Sonakshi Sinha in the film. In an interview with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India, director Vikramaditya Motwane opened up about the difficult shoot of the film when Ranveer ‘collapsed’ on set. (Also read: Singham Again first song: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh channel Lord Ram-Hanuman in Jai Bajrangbali; fans get goosebumps)

Ranveer Singh in a still from Lootera.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Lootera.

The shoot of Lootera

Talking about the shooting experience of the film, Vikramaditya began, “We came to Dalhousie in March. We shot for two days and Ranveer hurt his back. He said he will be fine. The next day, we shot a scene where he takes out the bullet from his waist… now Ranveer has worked himself up to a frenzy. That I want to feel the pain here and want to emote it on screen etc. He asked me, ‘Sir what do I put here? I want to feel the pain.’ I said just act.”

More details

He went on to add, “So what he did was take some black paper clips and pinned them near the waist and then started running up and down the mountain to get into the moment because he has been shot and he has to come in sweating. He came then we shot the entire scene. By the end of the day when we had shot the entire thing, he finally takes out that clips. He has been feeling all that pain over there. He did not realize that that his back was in spasm. He felt the pain here, but not on his back. He just collapsed and had to be taken out. We had to chopper him out on the next day from Dalhousie, so that schedule got cancelled.”

Vikramaditya recently directed the thriller CTRL, starring Ananya Panday in the lead. The film released on Netflix on October 4 to positive reviews.

