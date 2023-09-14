Ranveer Singh clings to Alia Bhatt's leg in adorable unseen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scene. Watch

Fans are upset that an adorable scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was edited out of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Thursday, director Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the scene and left fans wanting more. The scene is shot at the Randhawa mansion and shows a sweet moment between the lead couple. (Also read: Unseen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani footage is too steamy for the internet: ‘Alia, Ranveer just eating each other up')

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from the edited out Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scene.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scene seemingly follows after the wedding of Rocky's friend, where everyone makes fun of Rani's father, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury, dancing on stage. While Rocky makes amends with the Chatterjee family, he still needs to ask for Rani's forgiveness. So, in the edited scene, we see him still dressed in his neon green outfit, climbing up to the window of his room that is now occupied by Rani.

It begins with Rani muttering to herself how she would soon get over Rocky if she tried, but he comes knocking at the window. He even calls herself ‘befkoof (fool)’ as she thinks she heard the knock on the door. But as soon as he enters the room, he falls at her feet to apologise. Rani acts tough for a bit and calls him a monkey for clinging to her leg. But soon gives in to his puppy eyes and confessions of ‘bhayanak (dangerous) love’ for her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the scene here:

A short clip from this scene was also part of the trailer, but the whole bit was chopped out of the movie to avoid a 3-hour runtime. Karan even said previously that he could not showcase the song Kudmayi like he wanted to and had to fit it in a small box at the end as the credits rolled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of Alia, Ranveer and Karan are in love with the scene. “This scene should have been shown in the theatre. It really is a wholesome scene. Not sure why the best scenes are cut,” wrote a fan. “This one is too good. Should have definitely not cut this one,” wrote another. “@karanjohar how will we get over this movie! No matter how many clips u post, they’re all good ! This movie could’ve been a season @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt Once moreeee,” wrote another.

Rocky Aur Rani performed well at the box office, earning ₹346 crore worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON