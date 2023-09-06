News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Unseen Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani footage is too steamy for the internet: ‘Alia, Ranveer just eating each other up'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 06, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: The full version of the Saregama Caravan Medley has been released. It features two more songs that didn't make it to the film.

Those who were complaining that there's no chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during the initial promos of Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani may have changed their mind after watching the film. And if there was any doubt left, the full version of the Saregama Caravan Medley from the film may just settle that debate. (Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection: Crosses 150 cr in India, next to Pathaan overseas this year)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the unseen footage of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Unseen footage from RRKPK

The Saregama Caravan Medley consisted of three songs in the film version. Now, the full version released by Dharma Productions and Saregama Music on YouTube, shows two more songs that were filmed, but were edited out of the film, possibly owing to its length that initially exceeded three hours.

Out of the two songs, one is Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein from Raj Kapoor's 1973 romantic film Bobby. Interestingly, the original song featured Alia's late father-in-law Rishi Kapoor along with Dimple Kapadia, and was directed by Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather Raj Kapoor.

While Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are seen having breakfast romantically, Ranveer and Alia are spotted making out in the room behind the elderly couple. Alia is in a yellow sari and Ranveer is wearing a printed grey shirt. They take their steamy chemistry from the bed to the washroom.

The other song that didn't make it to the film version was Aao Na, Gale Lagao Na from the 1972 romantic comedy Mere Jeevan Saathi. As Dharmendra and Shabana smile and stare at each other while enjoying a spa session, Ranveer and Alia are seen making out in the corridor and on the stairs. They're both twinning in black; Alia is in a black sari and Ranveer in a black tracksuit, his look completed by a scarf around his neck in retro fashion.

Reactions to Alia and Ranveer's chemistry

A lot of users on X (formerly Twitter) couldn't get over Ranveer and Alia's sizzling chemistry. One user wrote, “Ranveer Alia have the best buddies offscreen chemistry with no fire but hot damn put them in a movie and BAM. I now get what Kjo was saying about their chemistry - good friends have awesome chemistry (fire emoji).”

Another wrote, “This single video have more chemistry than chemistry books (crying emojis).” A third user wrote, “I AM NOT OKAYYY (emojis) jeeezz Ranveer Aliaa hottest pairrrr everr !!!” Another wrote, “Okay I get it why they cut those scenes Cause it would be too scandalous for the family audience So like Thank you for releasing these extra cut @DharmaMovies”

The Saregama Carvan Medley is stitched together by Pritam and sung by Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi. It is choreographed by Farah Khan.

