Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar heads to Japan, internet gushes about the new poster: ‘Looking dope’

After setting the Indian box office on fire, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar is now headed to Japan. On Wednesday, the makers of the film confirmed it will be released in Japan, unveiling an international poster. And social media users couldn’t stop gushing over the poster's high-octane vibe, dubbing it “dope”.

Dhurandhar heads to Japan

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in India in December last year.

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On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller in Japan. The film will be released in Japan on July 10.

The update was shared along with the international poster, which features Ranveer Singh as Hamza. The caption of the post read, “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.”

As soon as the update surfaced on social media, social media users wasted no time in showering love on the new international poster. Fans flooded timelines with praise, calling it perfectly tailored for a global audience.

“Looks sick asf,” one comment read, with another sharing, “Dude.. it's a real Poster!” One social media user wrote, “This poster slaps”, with one mentioning, “I love how modest Japanese movie posters look”.

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{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote, “Poster looking dope asf”, with one fan mentioning, “Dhurandhar in Japanese will be more deadly with that accent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote, “Poster looking dope asf”, with one fan mentioning, “Dhurandhar in Japanese will be more deadly with that accent.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar shattered box-office records and drew praise from celebrities across industries. The first film was released last year in December. The sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19. It drew massive crowds to theatres across the globe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar shattered box-office records and drew praise from celebrities across industries. The first film was released last year in December. The sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19. It drew massive crowds to theatres across the globe. {{/usCountry}}

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The two-part spy thriller franchise has been a massive box office success, collectively earning over ₹3,000 crore worldwide. The first instalment, released in December 2025, grossed around ₹1300 crore globally and received both critical and commercial acclaim. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

The sequel showed how Ranveer Singh's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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