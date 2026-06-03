Ranveer Singh didn't charge massive fees for Dhurandhar films. Here’s why

Actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in recent years. Now, fresh details about the film's financial structure have come to light. Instead of charging hefty upfront fees, Ranveer and director Aditya Dhar opted for a profit-sharing arrangement, betting on the film's success.

Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar chose profits over paycheques

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar The Revenge to arrive on JioHotstar on June 4.(Netflix)

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In an interview with ET Digital, Jyoti Deshpande, who co-produced the franchise under Jio Studios, spoke about managing rising production costs. She revealed that the makers adopted a risk-sharing model, with Ranveer and Aditya choosing to share in the film's profits instead of taking hefty upfront fees.

Jyoti said that Ranveer and Aditya chose to take smaller upfront fees and instead participated in the film’s profits through backend deals.

“In Dhurandhar, Ranveer came with a smaller fixed fee and a backend deal, and therefore benefited from that arrangement. The same was true for Aditya, who also came in with a smaller fixed fee and a backend. He ended up making a significant upside along with us. That’s how you distribute both the risk and the reward,” Jyoti said.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that the model ensured everyone involved in the film was invested in its success, rather than depending on large upfront payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that the model ensured everyone involved in the film was invested in its success, rather than depending on large upfront payments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Jyoti, Dhurandhar eventually cost almost twice as much as originally planned. Looking back, she said, “On Dhurandhar, we went all in. The film ended up being made for almost double the amount we had initially set out to spend. Of course, we eventually ended up with a two-part film, so it became a journey. In the end, all of us went laughing to the bank.” About Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jyoti, Dhurandhar eventually cost almost twice as much as originally planned. Looking back, she said, “On Dhurandhar, we went all in. The film ended up being made for almost double the amount we had initially set out to spend. Of course, we eventually ended up with a two-part film, so it became a journey. In the end, all of us went laughing to the bank.” About Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

While the films were praised for their slick narrative, many complained that they seemed to glorify the BJP administration while downplaying the achievements of previous governments. This led to the propaganda charge. Following this, several celebrities from Anupam Kher to Piyush Mishra, came forward to defend the film.

Some time back, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, hinted at a surprise related to the movie, expected to be unveiled later this year. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The statement has left fans guessing what it could be. Dhurandhar The Revenge will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 4.

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