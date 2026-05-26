Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 dispute timeline: How one of India’s biggest franchises turned into battle of egos

When Don first released in 1978, the film introduced Hindi cinema to a suave and sophisticated anti-hero unlike anything audiences had seen before. More importantly, it transformed Amitabh Bachchan — who had just made a career comeback with righteous roles in films like Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie and others — into a stylish gangster with unmatched swagger.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

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Years later, when Farhan Akhtar decided to remake the original in 2006, he followed a similar playbook. He cast Shah Rukh Khan, who had last truly embraced a dark anti-hero image in 1993’s Darr. Despite mild resistance from Amitabh Bachchan fans, Farhan and Shah Rukh struck gold, with both Don and Don 2 emerging as major blockbusters.

Don 3 announced with Ranveer

In August 2023, Farhan finally put months of speculation to rest by announcing Ranveer Singh as the “next generation” Don. From playing the menacing Khilji in Padmaavat to portraying a slum boy-turned-rapper in Farhan’s own Gully Boy, Ranveer had already proved his versatility as an actor, making him a natural choice for the rebooted franchise.

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{{^usCountry}} The makers unveiled an announcement video in which Ranveer was seen sitting on a throne, introducing his version of Don. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers unveiled an announcement video in which Ranveer was seen sitting on a throne, introducing his version of Don. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer faced backlash for replacing Shah Rukh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer faced backlash for replacing Shah Rukh {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, if one looked at the comments section of the announcement video, the backlash was impossible to ignore. Many fans were unwilling to accept Shah Rukh Khan being replaced by Ranveer Singh — especially at a time when the actor had delivered three back-to-back box office failures with 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. The announcement video faced intense trolling online. Ranveer Singh asked for ‘one chance’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, if one looked at the comments section of the announcement video, the backlash was impossible to ignore. Many fans were unwilling to accept Shah Rukh Khan being replaced by Ranveer Singh — especially at a time when the actor had delivered three back-to-back box office failures with 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. The announcement video faced intense trolling online. Ranveer Singh asked for ‘one chance’ {{/usCountry}}

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But Ranveer wasn’t willing to back down. Speaking on Koffee With Karan, he addressed the backlash directly and requested audiences to give him a fair chance. “Ek chance dedo, 12–13 saal me thik thak hi kaam kiya hai maine, toh ek mauka toh banta hai (Give me a chance; I have done decent work in the last 12-13 years, so I deserve a chance)," he said.

Farhan defended Ranveer against backlash

Farhan Akhtar too came out strongly in Ranveer’s support. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Farhan called Ranveer a “really good and versatile actor” and insisted that he was not worried about the actor leading the third film of the franchise. "I am not worried and he shouldn’t be either," he had said. Farhan further added that “without a shadow of a doubt” Ranveer would deliver an “absolutely banging performance” in the film.

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Farhan also explained why he decided to replace Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer, saying the franchise needed a “next-generation actor.” However, while speaking to Raj Shamani, Farhan admitted that Don 3 would also be a challenge for Ranveer as an actor.

"Ranveer is mischievous, just full of energy, which is what this needs and he is… I feel when it comes to this aspect of his performance, it's still untapped. Like I don't think he has done a role like this. Don requires a very different kind of performance from him. There is a certain holding everything inside that is needed for this character which I don't think he has done so I feel, for him also, it is a nice challenge to be able to do this. You will see him in a different way,” he had said.

When it all went downhill

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The cracks reportedly began to show in early 2024. Reports started circulating that the film was facing script and production delays. Industry buzz suggested that Ranveer was unhappy with the script, while there were also reports claiming that Farhan was not fully concentrating on the project as he was busy producing other ventures and preparing for his own acting project 120 Bahadur.

It was also reported that producers were hesitant to mount an expensive project like Don on Ranveer Singh at that point in his career.

Later, reports surfaced claiming that Ranveer had accused Farhan of considering replacing him with his longtime friend Hrithik Roshan. For the uninitiated, Farhan had previously revealed that before Shah Rukh Khan, he had initially approached Hrithik Roshan to play Don. Hrithik had also appeared in a cameo role in Don 2 in 2011.

Ranveer’s exit from Don 3 after Dhurandhar’s success

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In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan had announced that Don 3 would begin filming in 2025. "The filming for Don 3 starts in 2025. We start in January of 2025," he had said. However, the shoot never began in January 2025.

Nearly two years after the announcement video, Ranveer Singh exited the film in December 2025, shortly after the massive success of Dhurandhar. Reports claimed that the actor was unhappy with the script as well as the repeated production delays.

Producers Guild, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar tried to be peacemakers

Farhan reportedly approached the Producers Guild of India seeking ₹40 crore in compensation from Ranveer Singh to recover the film’s pre-production expenses. Later, a report by Variety India claimed that the Guild had advised both parties to pursue legal recourse in the matter.

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Reports also stated that industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Punit Goenka met at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence in an attempt to resolve the issue amicably. However, neither Farhan nor Ranveer reportedly agreed to compromise. While Ranveer allegedly showed emails and WhatsApp messages as proof to support his side, Farhan remained firm on seeking compensation.

Farhan moved to FWICE and got Ranveer banned

Farhan later moved to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) with his complaint. On Monday, the federation issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, asking members not to work with the actor in the future. .

Ranveer Singh gave a response

On Monday evening, a spokesperson for Ranveer Singh issued an official statement on behalf of the actor after FWICE’s ban. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read.

What’s the future?

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Ranveer had previously headlined Farhan’s production Gully Boy, which became India’s official entry to the Oscars that year. The actor has also worked with Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar in projects like Dil Dhadakne Do.

Fans were excited when they announced their next collaboration, but Don 3 has now transformed from one of Bollywood’s most anticipated films into a project whose future remains uncertain. By the look of things, both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar seem unwilling to back down despite having shared a close professional relationship in the past.

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