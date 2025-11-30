Ranveer Singh draws backlash as he imitates Rishab Shetty’s Kantara act, calls daiva a ‘female ghost’

On Friday (November 28), Filmmaker and actor Rishab Shetty and Ranveer Singh attended the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa. During the ceremony, Ranveer heaped praise on Rishab’s performance in Kantara Chapter 1. However, a video of the moment has now gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with several internet users criticising Ranveer for imitating the film’s climax scene and referring to the daiva as a ‘female ghost’. Ranveer Singh imitates Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 climax scene.

Ranveer Singh tries to inact Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 scene

In the video, Ranveer is heard saying, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then went on to imitate the scene, leaving Rishab in splits. Ranveer also asked the audience if they would like to see him in Kantara 3 and urged them to convey the message to Rishab.

However, his remarks and act did not sit well with a section of social media users, who called it insensitive and disrespectful. One comment read, “How can actors lack basic understanding of what should and shouldn’t be said? It is extremely disrespectful for people from the South that their goddess is being referred to as a female ghost.” Another wrote, “To be honest, I found it quite offensive. Ranveer should know better.” A third user commented, “It is absolute disrespect to the daivas.” Another said, “Ghost? He should have been more careful with his words — this is extremely tone-deaf.”

One of the comments read, “This is so disrespectful. She is not a ghost but a goddess herself.” Another wrote, “What an unaware and disrespectful man. His wife belongs to the same geographical region as the daiva tradition. At least show some respect.” The controversy comes at a time when Ranveer’s upcoming film Dhurandhar is just days away from its release.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Helmed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film. It also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The film emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, collecting ₹851.93 crore worldwide at the box office.

About Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film

Ranveer will be seen in a rugged, action-packed avatar in Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on December 5.