Ranveer Singh gives Deepika Padukone a peck on the cheek at airport, says ‘she’s my producer’. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Wednesday morning and sported contrasting travel looks. Ranveer not only gained attention for his quirky outfit but also indulged in a little PDA as he planted a kiss on Deepika's cheek while posing for the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika opted for a classic look in a black and white top and skirt paired with black boots and bag. She had her hair tied in a ponytail. Ranveer, meanwhile, was in an animal print tee and red velvet bell-bottoms paired with red framed glasses and and a black sling bag.

Ranveer got down from the car to get to the other side and opened the door for Deepika. As the two posed for photographs at the airport departure, he looked at Deepika and said “Meri producer hai (she's my producer)." Deepika co-produces Ranveer's upcoming movie 83, which she also stars in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of them arriving at the airport was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. While Ranveer received mixed reactions for his outfit, his fans did notice the way he opened the door for Deepika and led her to the airport entry by holding her hand.

A fan reacted, “I wish to have a husband like him seriously.” Another commented, “No matter what he treats her the best.” Many others called Ranveer a ‘tiger’ for his choice of clothes in the comments section.

Ranveer is currently sporting longer hair as he is shooting for his next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has recently returned from Delhi where he was shooting for the film with co-star Alia Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Ranveer Singh gushes over ‘certified hawty’ Deepika Padukone’s new photos. See here

He is also looking forward to the release of his much anticipated sports drama, 83. While he plays cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi in the film. It is set to release in theatres around Christmas on December 24.