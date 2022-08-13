Ranveer Singh gives tightest hugs to Saif Ali Khan, chats with Kareena Kapoor at Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Actor Ranveer Singh shared pictures with actor Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others at the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, he hugged Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan. In another picture, he had a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Also read: Ranveer Singh hugs Aamir Khan as they smile in new pic from Laal Singh Chaddha screening)

In the pictures, Ranveer Singh wore a black suit. Saif Ali Khan wore a black solid casual shirt with black pants. Aamir Khan was seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink shirt with blue jeans to mark the occasion.

The film, Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, released on Thursday in theatres. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Apart from Aamir and Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Aamir gets into Laal's skin quite deep and makes him a likeable character. Called Mr Perfectionist for a reason, Aamir gives his 100% and delivers the best he could to the character written for him. Call it caricaturish or cartoonish, but Aamir's Laal does evoke empathy. Complimenting Laal is the flawless Kareena Kapoor as his love interest Rupa D'Souza, who looks beautiful in every frame. Honestly, if there's anyone in Bollywood who doesn't need de-ageing, it's Kareena. Reprising Jenny's character from the original, Rupa is far more vulnerable, docile and sensitive."

The film opened in low the range of around ₹10-11 crore as it released on Raksha Bandhan and clashed with Akshay Kumar's film, Raksha Bandhan.

