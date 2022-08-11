Ranveer Singh hugs Aamir Khan as they smile in new pic from Laal Singh Chaddha screening

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture with actor Aamir Khan after he attended the screening of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted the photo in which the duo smiled for the camera. They were photographed inside a room as Aamir sat on a chair. (Also Read | Laal Singh Chaddha review)

In the picture, Ranveer rested his head on Aamir's chest and hugged him. Aamir also had his arm around Ranveer. In the photo, Aamir wore a white T-shirt and Ranveer was seen in a black ensemble, outfits they wore to the premier of the film. Though Ranveer didn't caption the post, he added a red heart emoji. Reacting to the post, director Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji.

Ranveer attended the premier of the film along with wife, actor Deepika Padukone, father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. For the event, Deepika wore a neon green pantsuit, white heels and also carried a bag.

Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, released on Thursday in theatres. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh are also a part of the film.

The Hindustan Times review read, "Aamir gets into Laal's skin quite deep and makes him a likeable character. Called Mr Perfectionist for a reason, Aamir gives his 100% and delivers the best he could to the character written for him. Call it caricaturish or cartoonish, but Aamir's Laal does evoke empathy. Complimenting Laal is the flawless Kareena Kapoor as his love interest Rupa D'Souza, who looks beautiful in every frame. Honestly, if there's anyone in Bollywood who doesn't need de-ageing, it's Kareena. Reprising Jenny's character from the original, Rupa is far more vulnerable, docile and sensitive."

