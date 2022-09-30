Ranveer Singh hugs and dances with internet sensation Killi Paul at Mumbai event, raps Apna Time Ayega. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh attended an event in Mumbai on Friday and also performed several songs. Several fan accounts posted videos on Instagram of Ranveer speaking at the event. According to fans, he made a surprise appearance at the Meta Creator Day event. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh says he thoroughly enjoyed the 'Brahmastra experience')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video, Ranveer spoke his famous line ‘kya bolti public' from his film Gully Boy and then started singing Apna Time Aayega. The actor jumped from the stage to join the audience. He performed the song with high energy as the people present at the event cheered and clapped. Ranveer wore a pink T-shirt, matching jacket and pants. He also opted for quirky sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor also performed with several other artists. Ranveer, while dancing amid the audience, was approached by Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul. He turned around and hugged Kili a few times. Ranveer then continued singing and later danced with Kili. At the event, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair were also present.

Recently, Kili shared a selfie from inside a flight on Instagram as he held an Indian flag and a Tanzanian flag. He wrote, "See u tonight INDIA (pushpin emoji) Mumbai." After landing in the city, Kili shared several pictures and videos on his Instagram Stories.

Kili relaxed at a restaurant, sipping a beverage and also travelled around the city. Kili rose to fame along with his sister Neema, as the duo is famous for lip-syncing to Indian songs. Currently, he has 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans will see Ranveer in Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra among others. Cirkus is all set to hit the theatres in December this year. The film marks the second collaboration of Ranveer and Rohit Shetty after Simmba. Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double-role of his career.

He will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on February 10, 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.