Ranveer Singh says he thoroughly enjoyed the 'Brahmastra experience'; talks of audience's shrinking attention spans

Ranveer Singh, who is rumoured to be part of Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, has revealed his reaction to watching Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in theatres. Ranveer said that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the big-screen spectacle which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and his wife Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The actor also spoke about the changing landscape in cinema which needs completely different content in theatres. Also Read| Brahmastra post-film scene: Reddit is sure Ranveer will play Dev

Ranveer Singh gave the shout-out to the Ayan Mukerji film as he spoke at a session during the inaugural day of the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Frames 2022. He noted that the Indian entertainment sector has witnessed a rapid acceleration in recent years, which means films that release on big screens need to provide the audience with a visual spectacle.

As per PTI, Ranveer said, "I thoroughly enjoyed the Brahmastra experience, the 'Astraverse'. It is a fantastic big-screen offering and something unlike anything we've seen in Hindi cinema. I truly appreciate the efforts of my friends and putting that out there. There is now a very clear distinction between what is meant for the big screen. With the films releasing in theatres, it's imperative to have big-screen appeal, visual spectacle, scale, something you can't really experience at home or then a community watch. It's not the same when you're sitting alone and watching at home on the couch... It's a completely new landscape with the rise of new verticals."

Ranveer also spoke about the rapidly changing and rapidly dynamic landscape of the Indian entertainment sector these days. He said, "Media as we know is constantly fragmenting; audience's attention spans are shrinking. We are seeing massive changes in entertainment consumption patterns and it is all a crazy state of flux right now, it's all changing. It feels like a weird time because it is all changing so fast that we can hardly keep up."

Ranveer was last seen on the screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which failed to perform well at the box office. He will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.

