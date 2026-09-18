Ranveer Singh marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for the journey ahead. The actor, who had earlier attended the festivities at the Ambani residence, visited the famous pandal on Thursday dressed in a simple white kurta. His visit came at an important time for Ranveer and his family, with wife Deepika Padukone expected to welcome their second child this month.

Ranveer Singh pledges support for 1,000 girls’ education as he marks PM Modi’s birthday. (Sunil Khandare)

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The actor also used the occasion to speak about the happiness his family has experienced over the past year and shared a pledge to support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Ranveer Singh expresses gratitude to Bappa

Speaking to News18 during his visit, Ranveer Singh said he was happy to be at Lalbaugcha Raja and seek Bappa’s blessings. Reflecting on the past year, the actor said it had been filled with happiness for him and his family. He added that the visit was his way of thanking Bappa and seeking his blessings for the journey ahead.

Deep Dive What is the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan that Ranveer Singh joined? The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is an initiative aimed at supporting and promoting the education of underprivileged girls in India. Ranveer Singh pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls as part of this campaign. Why did Ranveer Singh choose to announce his educational support on Ganesh Chaturthi? Ranveer Singh announced his pledge on Ganesh Chaturthi to combine the auspicious occasion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, reflecting his gratitude and hopes for blessings for the education of girls. How does Ranveer Singh balance his philanthropic efforts with his acting career? Ranveer Singh balances his philanthropic activities, such as supporting education for girls, while continuing to work on film projects, including his current film 'Pralay', showcasing his commitment to both social causes and his acting career.

“It feels wonderful to be here. By Bappa's grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for both me and my family. So, we have come here to seek His darshan, to express our gratitude, and to receive His blessings for the journey ahead—for the journey of life,” the actor said.

Ranveer Singh pledges to support education for 1,000 girls

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer also marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a social pledge, announcing that he would support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The actor made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer also marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a social pledge, announcing that he would support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The actor made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

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“On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the birthday of our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters by joining the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. I hope that this pleases Bappa and that His blessings remain with us always,” he added.

Ranveer Singh balances family life and work

The visit comes at a special time for Ranveer and Deepika Padukone as they get ready to welcome their second child. Their daughter Dua turned two on September 8, and Deepika is reportedly expected to give birth this month in Bengaluru.

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Work, meanwhile, continues to keep Ranveer busy. He is currently shooting for Pralay, Jai Mehta’s zombie thriller, which also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is reportedly mounted on a ₹300 crore budget and is set against a dystopian Mumbai, with the story following a post-apocalyptic survival drama. The film will mark the first production for the actor under his banner Maa Kasam Films along with Ananya Birla's Birla Studios and Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films.