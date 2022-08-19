Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he grooves to rap song at restaurant; Arjun Kanungo calls him 'real slim shady'. Watch

Singer and music composer Arjun Kanungo took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of Ranveer Singh lip-syncing to a rap song at a new Mumbai restaurant. Ranveer had attended the restaurant launch on Wednesday and was all suited up for the event. As a rap song played at the event, Ranveer stood up from his chair and grooved to it. while lip-syncing. Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Ranveer Singh's nude pics broke his self-confidence

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing his video, Arjun Kanungo wrote, “The real slim shady @ranveersingh,” along with a sunglasses emoji and a heart emoji. In the clip, Ranveer looks dapper as he sings the song and even enacts it as the guests looking on.

Ranveer recently made headlines for his nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. A few police complaints were filed against the actor for the same. He has been summoned to appear before the Mumbai police on August 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor has wrapped up the filming of the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be seen opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in the film. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in pipeline.

This week, Ranveer also won the best actor of the year award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 (IIFM). He won the award for his role in Kabir Khan's 83, which celebrates India's first cricket world cup win in 1983. Sharing his happiness on receiving the award, Ranveer said 83 is one of the most loved films of his career. “It'll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography. But more than the accolades, it's the process of making this film that I will cherish the most," he said as per ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON