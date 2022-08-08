Anurag Kashyap reveals why Indian men are attacking Ranveer Singh over nude pics: 'He broke our self-confidence'

Anurag Kashyap has joked that it broke his self-confidence after he saw Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. The filmmaker said that he believes this is also the reason why Ranveer's pictures have got so much backlash. Ranveer has had multiple FIRs registered against him since his nude pictures were released on the internet. Also Read| PETA invites Ranveer Singh to pose nude again

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, who stars in his next directorial Dobaara, reacted to Ranveer's photoshoot during the film promotions. The duo also said the world is patriarchial as they spoke about the public's reaction to the pictures.

Asked about Ranveer Singh's photoshoot in a recent interaction with ETimes, Anurag joked, "Tabahi to machai usne (He did cause destruction). Not only he broke the internet he broke my self-confidence. How will I find it back? Hindustan mein har mard isi baat se pareshaan hoke Ranveer Singh pe attack kar raha hai (Every man in India is frustrated due to this reason which is why they are attacking Ranveer Singh)."

During the conversation, Taapsee was asked why she thinks it would have been received differently if it was done by a woman, she said, "Because we're a patriarchal society." Anurag added to this that the whole world is patriarchal in general, and said, "More than half of our fights are caused because of the fact that we as a society associate the honour of everything with a woman's vagina. That's the root cause of the problems. I thought there was a time when it was changing and we were coming to a change and things were being progressive. And now it's all gone."

Anurag had previously complimented Ranveer after he shared pictures from the photoshoot on his Instagram account. The filmmaker had commented, "What is this hotness. Matlab kya?? Khamkhah ka pressure (Why this unnecessary pressure on us)."

Dobaaraa, a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, will release in theatres on August 19. The mystery drama also stars Pavail Gulati and Nidhi Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON