Ranveer Singh might not get it, but Deepika Padukone continues to do her own grocery shopping. See pic, video
- Deepika Padukone, who recently revealed that her husband, Ranveer Singh, doesn't quite understand her wanting to do all her domestic duties herself, was spotted grocery shopping on Friday.
Actor Deepika Padukone on Friday was spotted grocery shopping in Mumbai. The actor recently revealed that despite a team at her service, she prefers doing her chores, as that is how she has always functioned.
The actor was spotted wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, and distressed jeans, as she carried a couple of shopping bags from the store to her waiting car. Later, she was spotted at a restaurant with husband Ranveer Singh, and Shakun Batra, the director of her upcoming film.
In a recent interview, Deepika said that she deals with all domestic duties herself, and that Ranveer often asks her why she chooses to do it.
“So, my typical day is like anyone else’s, where I wake up and, sometimes, there is no water in the tap, or there’s some problem with the staff. It is like any other home or situation, which I handle on my own. That’s the way I have been brought up. I don’t know whether I do this intentionally or whether that is second nature to me, but including things like packing, unpacking, ordering groceries, managing the home and office—I do it all myself,” she told Femina.
“And Ranveer keeps saying why do you want to get into it yourself, but I don’t know any other way of being. I am extremely hands-on with my home, with my staff and any other issue that one must deal with on a daily basis. I am very home proud and have worked hard,” she added.
Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries
Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play Kapil's wife, Romi. She is also working on director Siddharth Anand's Pathan.
