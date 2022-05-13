Ranveer Singh on the trolling he and Deepika Padukone receive: ‘It’s a reflection on them and not about me or my wife’

Ranveer Singh has opened up about the online hate he and wife Deepika Padukone seem to receive from certain sections of social media. The actor said that he does not feel the need to clarify any rumours or hate comments since he is confident about his truth. The actor spoke about this in an interview while promoting his latest film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which released on Friday. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh goes loud once again in a clumsy mashup of multiple issues

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. The two are among the most popular couples in Bollywood currently. But along with the love they get from fans, there is some amount of trolling and hate too. Ranveer himself admitted that their social media does see some hate comments or trolling.

In an interaction with ETimes recently, the actor said that after seeing the horrors of the pandemic, he has become somewhat of a ‘philosopher’, who does not affected by all this easily. He added, “So now when people throw shade or drop hate, I understand and sympathise with them. That is coming from a lack of something in them that they find the need to point out something negative. It's really just a reflection of them, it's about them and it's not about me or my wife. When that criticism comes it's so absolutely baseless that I don’t even subscribe to the idea that it should be put forth let alone be affected by it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if he sometimes wishes to clarify anything about the rumours or set the record straight, Ranveer said, “Never, what’s the point. I know the truth. I sleep at night knowing that I operate from a genuine, honest, and good place in my heart. I am a good person and I do good upon others as much as I can, and I know the same about my wife. People say there's the truth and then there are different perspectives. At the end of the day I know my truth. So how can I be worried at all. Even my fingers have gotten used to scrolling over the hate and find the love messages that I get. Because it’s baseless, I don’t subscribe to it, and it does absolutely nothing to me. It’s means absolutely nothing. I’m the least bit affected by it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer’s latest film Jayeshbhai Jordaar released on Friday, May 13. The film, directed by Divyang Thakkar, sees the actor in the role of an ordinary Gujarati guy trying to fight his conservative family and keeping his unborn girl alive. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON