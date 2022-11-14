Ranveer Singh recalls how a 'prominent producer' set his dog loose on him once after inviting him to his home

Ranveer Singh has come a long way since his film debut in Band Baaja Baraat. As one of the most bankable stars in Hindi cinema today, he gets his pick of films. But it wasn’t always the case. Before his debut, Ranveer says he struggled for over three years trying to get work. In fact, recently he revealed that one time, a prominent Bollywood producer even set his dog loose on him at his house. Also read: Ranveer Singh turns wedding photographer in new video. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer recently attended the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. The actor was there to receive the Etoile d'Or award at the film festival. During his appearance, Ranveer also took part in an In Conversation event where he spoke about his Bollywood journey and Hollywood aspirations.

According to a Deadline report, Ranveer spoke about his days of struggle before his big Bollywood break at the session. He recounted once how a ‘prominent producer’, who is no more now, had ‘unleashed his dog on him at a private party for fun’. This was despite the fact that the producer had invited Ranveer there himself for a meeting. The actor did not name the producer though.

In the session, Ranveer also opened up about his experiences with casting couch during that time. “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and went on to appear in several commercially successful films over the years. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was a box office disappointment. Currently, he has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.