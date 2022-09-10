Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh turns wedding photographer in new video; fans react to his 'Bihari accent'. Watch

Published on Sep 10, 2022 08:24 AM IST

Ranveer Singh has featured in a commercial in which he is seen talking in a Bihari accent. He plays a wedding photographer who ousts the host from the family picture.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh is known for stepping into the skin of his characters to a tee. The actor is now seen speaking in a Bihari accent in his new commercial for a clothing brand. He turns a photographer at a wedding, and goes on to oust the host ‘mausaji’ from the family photograph over his choice of clothes. He asks him to get decked up first in order to be included in the family picture. Also read: Kiku Sharda jokes about Ranveer Singh's nude photos on The Kapil Sharma Show

Decked up in an unbuttoned black suit and sporting curly hair, Ranveer is seen speaking in a Bihari accent in the ad. However, this got mixed reactions from the viewers. While some loved it, some didn't approve of its accuracy.

A fan reacted to the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, “How can you do this every time… Ranveer Singh doesn’t do anything mediocre.” Another said, “Ranveer is fantastic.” One more called it, “too good”. But a viewer also said, “Bhai agar Bihari (accent) bolna nhi aata toh mat bolo naa, bakwaas (Brother, if you don't know how to talk in Bihari tone, don't do it all. Rubbish).” Another said, “If only he could speak the dialect. Pathetic.”

Ranveer was recently spotted at the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. He had visited his home for Ganpati darshan with wife, actor Deepika Padukone, and the two also met industry colleagues Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Sharma and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Tamannaah, who plays a bouncer in her upcoming film Babli Bouncer, shared a video, where Ranveer can be seen hugging her and saying, "I feel protected today because Babli Bouncer is here". She replies to him, “I will protect you with all my heart.”

Ranveer will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's comedy film, Cirkus. He also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in post-production. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

