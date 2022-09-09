Kiku Sharda jokes about Ranveer Singh's nude photos on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I took his clothes and...'

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to Sony Television on September 10. In the first episode of the show, Kapil will welcome actor Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. In a new promo clip shared by the channel, Kiku Sharda who'll be playing the character of a dhoban (laundry woman) on the comedy show, joked about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Also Read: Akshay Kumar says his films are not working because of Kapil Sharma: 'Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai'

In the video, Kiku Sharda asks Akshay Kumar, if he is friends with Ranveer Singh. He then says, "Humari taraf se sorry bol dijiyega. Hum kapde pohochaane mein thoda late ho gaye. Koi aa kar unka bina kapdon mein photo le liya (Tell him that I am sorry for what I did. I took his clothes to wash and I delivered it back late. In the meantime, someone came and clicked his photos)."

In July, Ranveer Singh did a photoshoot for Paper magazine. In the photos, the actor posed on a rug, wearing nothing. Ranveer's photo divided the internet, as some people lauded him for being comfortable in his own skin, others trolled him and slammed him for ‘obscenity’. A few FIR were also registered against the actor.

The Kapil Sharma Show began in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes over three seasons so far. The last episode aired in June this year, following which the cast took a break and they traveled to the US and Canada for Kapil Sharma's comedy tour. Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and, Archana Puran Singh have returned for the new season. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Krushna Abhishek confirmed earlier that he will not be returning to the show. He said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." Recently, actor Chandan Prabhakar revealed that he will also not return to the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON