Akshay Kumar says his films are not working because of Kapil Sharma: 'Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai'

Kapil Sharma is back with the third season of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show which would go on air from September 10. A new promo shows glimpses of first few episodes, one of which will have Akshay Kumar blaming Kapil Sharma for how he jinxes everything he does, including his movies which are not working at the box office lately. Also read: Reddit finds BB Ki Vines joke in Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli

Akshay visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with Rakul Preet Singh. The two will be seen promoting their film, Cuttputlli. The film released on Diseny+ Hotstar on September 2.

In a promo shared by Sony, Kapil welcomes Akshay and Rakul on stage. He asks Akshay, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you turn a year younger on every birthday)?” An irked Akshay replies, “ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (this man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working),” leaving Kapil burst into laughter along with everyone else.

Akshay had surprised his fans when he released the teaser of his OTT film, Cuttputlli just a few weeks ago. This is his fourth film of the year. His last theatrical release Raksha Bandhan didn't perform well at the box office. It collected lifetime collection of ₹44 crore at the domestic box office. His period drama Samrat Prithviraj also had a similar fate and had lifetime collection of ₹68 crore at domestic box office. His first film of the year, Bachchhan Paandey too made domestic total of around ₹50 crore.

Meanwhile, Kapil is returning with the third season of his show after he took a sabbatical to shoot for a Nandita Das directorial. Titled Zwigato, the film features Kapil as a food delivery guy and Shahana Goswami as his wife.

