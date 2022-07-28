Ranveer Singh responds to Samantha Ruth Prabhu fangirling over him on KWK, showers her with compliments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared on the third episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 along with actor Akshay Kumar. The Telugu actor was all praise for Ranveer Singh on the show. Now, the actor has spoken about Samantha in a new interview and applauded her for being ‘immensely talented’. Ranveer even said he wanted to do a ‘full-fledged feature film with her in the future’. Read more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teases first project with ‘sweetest ever’ Ranveer Singh

During the Rapid-Fire round of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar had asked Samantha if she were hosting a bachelorette party, which ‘two Bollywood hunks’ would she hire to dance? The actor had said, ‘Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh’. Moreover, when Samantha was asked if she were ‘cast in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar’, who is the ‘second male actor’ she’d pick. Samantha had answered, "Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I shot an ad with him and I am Ranveer-ified completely. A fan for life.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh also shared his experience of working with Samantha on the ad, and said that’s where he got to meet her and collaborate with her for the first time. Ranveer said, “Hopefully, we'll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There's where we met and engaged for the first time. It's on that day that she said that ‘Hey I'm actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow’.”

Ranveer also said that after filming the advertisement with her, he wanted to do a full-fledged feature film with Samantha in the future. “I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she's so lovely, she's so warm, she's light-hearted, she's humourous and it's wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to one's co-actors. Hopefully I'll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future.”

Samantha was recently seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will soon be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in their Telugu film, Kushi. Ranveer's upcoming films include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, and Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, among other projects.

