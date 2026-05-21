Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to return to Netflix with raw, unseen footage; announcement sparks confusion

The caption of the post read, “Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix.”

Sharing a new poster of the film ahead of the release, the streamer mentioned that the ‘Raw & Undekha’ version of Dhurandhar will release on May 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The streaming giant took to social media to announce the update, revealing that the first instalment will return with a new OTT cut featuring footage that was not included in the theatrical release.

The second instalment of the action thriller Dhurandhar The Revenge has already stirred excitement overseas following its digital debut, and now the franchise is once again making headlines. Netflix has announced that an extended ‘Raw and Undekha’ cut of the first film, starring Ranveer Singh , will soon begin streaming on the platform. While the announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, it has also sparked confusion online.

The announcement sent fans of the franchise into a frenzy, with many excited to finally watch the unseen footage from the film. At the same time, it also sparked confusion online, as several viewers were left wondering whether the second instalment would also arrive on the streaming platform.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released internationally on Netflix on May 14. The second part of the franchise will premiere in India on JioHotstar on June 4.

One social media user wrote, “Meanwhile Hotstar Crying in corner”, with another writing, “uncut or uncensored/extended version: there will be few minutes more them the first version and maybe unmuted swear words i think.”

Another asked, “Then what about JioStar coming on 4th June? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?”

“Why didn't they release this version at first ?” one wrote. “But we wanted Part 2 on Netflix”, pleaded one.

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore. The films are directed by Aditya Dhar.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

Recently, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, hinted at a surprise related to the movie, expected to be unveiled later this year. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The statement has left fans guessing what it could be.