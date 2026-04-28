Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt hug with cousin Saumya Hingorani at her Goa wedding wins the internet. See pics

In December last year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh attended the wedding of his cousin, Saumya Hingorani, who tied the knot with Samraaj Thackrey. Deepika Padukone accompanied him for the celebrations, and Ranveer was even seen getting emotional as he watched Saumya dressed as a bride. Now, fresh glimpses from the couple’s after-wedding party in Goa have surfaced online, leaving fans gushing over Ranveer’s heartwarming bond with his cousin.

Ranveer Singh's unseen picture with cousin Saumya

Ranveer Singh hugs his cousin Saumya in unseen picture from her after-party in Goa.

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On Tuesday, the wedding photographer shared a series of pictures from the after-party. In one of the photos, Ranveer looked sharp in a black tuxedo paired with sunglasses as he hugged Saumya warmly. Sharing the picture, the photographer explained what went into capturing the moment and wrote, “I usually shy away from posting ‘celebrity’ close-ups; I prefer the art to speak louder than the name. But this moment was different. We were rushing through a dark alleyway toward the after-party—Saumya’s dress was shimmering against the shadows.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Out of the darkness, a figure was waiting for her. A brief, quiet hug between a brother and sister before the celebration began again. It was pitch black and pure adrenaline. I just leaned into the mood and hoped the camera saw what I felt. It did.” Another picture captured Ranveer letting loose behind the DJ console, enjoying the celebrations with his cousin and bringing his signature energy to the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Out of the darkness, a figure was waiting for her. A brief, quiet hug between a brother and sister before the celebration began again. It was pitch black and pure adrenaline. I just leaned into the mood and hoped the camera saw what I felt. It did.” Another picture captured Ranveer letting loose behind the DJ console, enjoying the celebrations with his cousin and bringing his signature energy to the party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A Reddit user also shared the pictures on the platform, with fans reacting warmly. One commented, “Man he’s so hot! Love this macho look on him and that beard with the slicked-back hair.” Another wrote, “Indeed a lovely moment,” while one fan added, “Ranveer is a perfect brother.” Ranveer Singh’s recent and upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Reddit user also shared the pictures on the platform, with fans reacting warmly. One commented, “Man he’s so hot! Love this macho look on him and that beard with the slicked-back hair.” Another wrote, “Indeed a lovely moment,” while one fan added, “Ranveer is a perfect brother.” Ranveer Singh’s recent and upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film explores the backstory of his character, revealing how Jaskirat Singh Rangi transforms into the Indian spy, Hamza. It also follows his mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan targeting India. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles. Released in March, the film has collected ₹1,779 crore worldwide in 41 days, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay. The post-apocalyptic thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta’s son, Jai Mehta, marking his feature debut. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and is set to go into production later this year.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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