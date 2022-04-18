Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar sends scentless soap to Anushka Sharma, says asking 'why' is not part of our culture

Ranveer Singh is setting the mood for his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor's onscreen avatar Jayeshbhai has sent his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka Sharma a scentless soap along with a letter. Anushka shared a picture of herself holding the nameless soap in her hand and a glimpse of the letter sent to her. Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh plays Red Chaddi Hero, Changadar Hero in film announcement video, watch

The picture shows Anushka in a black crop top an pants, posing with a packed soap bar in her hand. The soap has nothing written on its packaging. Sharing the picture and the letter by Jayeshbhai, Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from #Jayeshbhai - curious to know what will unfold tomorrow! @yrf @ranveersingh.”

Ranveer, as Jayeshbhai Jordaar, talked about the life in his Pravingadh in the letter he sent to Anushka. It read in Hindi, “Respected Anushka, this scentless soap is an advanced invention of our Pravingadh. Our daughters and daughters-in-law are only allowed to bath with this soap. Why? Such things are not asked in our culture. I would have definitely invited you to my place but as soon as you would have crossed the toll, you would have had to cover your face with a veil. Then you won't be able to see anything. So its better that I send you a glimpse of life in Pravingadh so that you can experience it with your family at your own will. For now, I am sending you this traditional soap. Yours, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”

Directed by actor-turned director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy starring Ranveer in the titular role of a Gujarati man. The film stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead and also has Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

