Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh plays Red Chaddi Hero, Changadar Hero in film announcement video, watch

Ranveer Singh has shared a fun video to announce the release date of his next film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before introducing his titular character, the actor talks about various kind of heroes we have seen in films. He features as Policewala Hero, Gundewala Hero, Outerspace Hero and Red Chaddi Hero on various quirky posters seen in the video. He says Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the kind of hero who is absolutely different from any kind of hero seen on screen. Also read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twin in white as they arrive in Mumbai hand-in-hand, fan calls them ‘adorable’

Sharing the release date of the film, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Naam hai Jayeshbhai…Aur kaam hai Jordaar !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

The video also shows Ranveer's posters titled Gunwala Hero (gun-weilding hero), Dhanwala Hero (rich hero), Phunwala Hero (snake hero), Naachta Hero (dancing hero), Ghodewala Hero (horse-rider hero), Changadaar Hero (Batman), Double Role Hero and No.1 Hero.

Musician Vishal Dadlani commented to the video, “Bhai toh aapdo Jordaar chhe! (Brother your are amazing).” A fan reacted, “Alag hi jalva hai bhai ka (this brother has a unique swag).” Another wrote, “Waah Paaji waah.”

Ranveer wrapped the shooting of the film in 2020. It is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed him in his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

Ranveer will be seen as a Gujarati in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Talking about his role, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. The film will also star Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as Ranveer’s parents.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON