Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twin in white as they arrive in Mumbai hand-in-hand, fan calls them ‘adorable’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were holidaying at an undisclosed location, touched back base on Saturday. The couple were photographed arriving in Mumbai in the evening.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have a reputation for sporting coordinated airport looks, were twinning in the classic combination of white and denims. Deepika opted for flared pants with a low-cut top while Ranveer was his usual casual self in distressed trousers and a tee. Both of them wore dark sunglasses to go with their airport looks. While Deepika opted for white sneakers, Ranveer picked a pair of tan brown shoes.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport.(Varinder Chawla)

The couple navigated the airport hand-in-hand as they made their way to the car. The comments section of posts shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram is flooded with heart-eyes emojis for the couple. “They are adorable," wrote a fan while another added: “The most gorgeous couple.”

Deepika and Ranveer had flown out of Mumbai right after Christmas to celebrate New Year at their chosen vacation destination. The couple shared snippets of their holiday moments on Instagram. On New Year's eve, Ranveer posted a hilarious video of Deepika speaking in his accent from the film 83. The video appeared to be from their New Year special dinner date, for which Deepika was dressed impeccably in an off-shoulder ensemble and statement jewellery.

On Deepika's birthday on January 5, Ranveer teased her about her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan with this post: “My baby promoting Gehraiyaan on her birthday!” He also shared glimpses of himself from the holiday in a post captioned: “First day of the rest of my life.”

Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in 2018, celebrated their third wedding anniversary in November last year. Ranveer's line-up of upcoming movies include Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Deepika will soon be seen in Shakun Batra-directed Gehraiyaan, in which she co-stars with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film releases on Amazon Prime on February 11.

